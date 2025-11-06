A stunning photograph of foxgloves catching the sun has been crowned winner of an environmental and recreational photo competition.
Mark Fursman, 66, from Liskeard, was the overall winner of South West Lakes Trust’s ‘Love Your Lakes’ photo competition with 335 entries, with his foxglove shot taken at Siblyback Lake near Liskeard.
A keen runner, Mark said: “I usually head out five nights a week for a run and I always make sure that I have my camera on me. When I was out running around Siblyback Lake, I thought I would run up to the top of the hill to capture the light.
“I only decided to enter the photo competition two hours before it closed and I’m so glad I did!”
South West Lakes Trust invited visitors to enter photos taken at one of its lakes to highlight the beauty and diversity of wildlife, capture the breathtaking landscapes, and share thrilling moments of adventure and exploration. Keen snappers were also asked to share their favourite memories from the lakes, to celebrate the charity’s 25th anniversary.
Judges, including professional photographer, Gareth Williams, and from South West Lakes Trust and sponsors South West Water, were ‘overwhelmed’ by the quality of images.
Professional photographer Gareth Williams, from GRW Photography, said: “This to me is what South West Lakes Trust is all about. The colours, a complete feast for the eyes, and it makes you want to ramble about the lakes. “The photo would sit comfortably in any gallery to purchase and embraces the lakes we have here on our doorstep in the south west. A great shot!"
James Platts, chief executive of the South West Lakes Trust, said: “The competition encourages visitors to engage with the natural environment and experience the activities at our lakes in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.
“The quality of the photographs surpassed our expectations and perfectly captured the natural beauty and diversity of our lakes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.