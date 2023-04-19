However, there were no gunfights happening on the dusty streets, merely lots of fun and dancing and feasting as the cowboys and cowgirls came to Tavistock Area Support Services HQ.
On special days, the quiet but intense atmosphere of bingo sessions is replaced by more relaxed events as the staff and clients of the charity enjoy a party — previous events have included a Christmas party; the next is an August Forties-themed gathering.
Staff members Bernice Edgar and Jacky Norris threw themselves into the event, by dressing up as Wild West characters and making and serving the appropriate food of hotdogs, corn on the cob, beans and cheesecake.
Jacky said: ‘We have occasional events that replace the bingo just for the day. Even the staff throw themselves into the party spirit.
‘It’s something different. Brian played numbers we all could sing along to. Some got up and danced, others just enjoyed the entertainment. Me and Bernice acted as the Wild West version of Pan’s People to show how to dance to one of the numbers.
‘We would like to thank all that attended and all that helped out it was a brilliant afternoon that we all enjoyed.’
A raffle was also held with many prizes.