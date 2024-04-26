A convoy of retro-looking Nissan Figero cars driven by their owners in fancy dress raised smiles and laughter during a tour of Devon which took them to Tavistock, Yelverton and across Dartmoor to Moretonhampstead and Ashburton.
They were then due to travel through Haldon and southwards to Totnes, Lodiswell, Dartmouth, Salcombe, Paignton, Blackpool Sands and then onto East Devon on a five-day outing.
Tour organisers Rob and Lynette Parsons took part in their purple Figero, complete with purple clothes and seatbelts.
Rob said: “The Figero is a quirky, cute looking car. We love it and love showing it off. We get so many waves and smiles and laughs as we drive past people.
“The car was only produced in Japan and only 20,000 were made, so it’s also rare.
It was originally made for the Tokyo Motor Show in limited numbers, but was so popular it was then extended and only then in 1991 for seven months.
It’s not fast, but comfortable and well-equipped, so it’s not really retro.”