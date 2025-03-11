A HOTLY debated measure to boost police powers to tackle alcohol related trouble in Okehampton and Tavistock has been approved.
West Devon Borough Council has agreed to a public spaces protection order (PSPO) designed to prevent problems from excessive drinking in public spaces in the two towns.
When the measure was originally debated there was discussion over whether it was an excessive power and might be overzealous. West Devon Police had requested the existing area covered by a PSPO in Tavistock’s Meadows park be extended to the whole of the town in order to tackle the displacement of drink-related and other nuisance behaviour to the nearby centre.
The borough council said the order (approved by its hub committee) would not be a ban on residents and visitors wishing to enjoy alcohol sensibly, for example as part of a picnic or celebrating with friends in the park without causing any issues.
An alcohol Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) consultation, in partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police was held during July and August last year. It received 87 responses in response to questions about alcohol related anti-social behaviour in Tavistock and Okehampton.
The PSPO is an extra tool that gives the police, or a council-authorised officer, powers to help reduce specific anti-social behaviours.
It does not ban alcohol, and it will not stop people socialising in the open and enjoying public spaces, but it helps deter those whose behaviour is affecting other people.
Analysis found 78 per cent of respondents agreed people should be asked to move when causing ASB, 70 per cent support police to remove alcohol from those causing ASB, and 62 per cent were in favour of the proposals, with some hesitancy about breadth of scope of the order.
Cllr Jane Elliott, lead member for community wellbeing, said: “It’s important to stress a few things here. Our concern is with the wellbeing of our communities as a whole. We want everyone to be healthy, happy and to enjoy living, working and relaxing in our borough.
“This isn’t a ban at all, residents can still have their drinks outdoors, as they always have done, in moderation which almost everyone does. It’s just a few people who behave in an anti-social way; this is simply a process to give the police the powers to deal with those who do cause a problem and a nuisance for the rest of us.
“The PSPOs cover the entire town areas because if they don’t, it simply pushes the issues from the town centres, into the surrounding areas which may not currently have a problem. This way, we’re stopping any future issues before they even start.”
The borough council’s hub committee agreed with the proposals and opted to extend the PSPOs for Tavistock and Okehampton to cover both town areas.
PSPOs are the legal robust frameworks necessary to deal with antisocial behaviour, in this instance from alcohol. If someone then does display antisocial behaviour in a PSPO area and does not stop the offending behaviour when requested to by the police, they could receive a fine or in some cases, be taken to court.
The PSPOs will be enforced by Devon and Cornwall Police and authorised council officials and will last for three years.