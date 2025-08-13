A project to capture portraits of veterans is looking for subjects to photograph in West Devon.
Plymouth-based photographer Mark ‘Taffy’ Humphreys-Turner is the founder of the Veterans in Focus project paying tribute to veterans from all walks of life.
His aim is to create a digital archive, combining visual portraits with personal stories, as a living record of those who served their country.
So far the veteran has photographed around 60 veterans and is looking for more to come forward.
Mark said: “I am continuing to do this for as long as I can. The more veterans that I can photograph the more memories we can make.
“I have also included the wives and husbands of families who are no longer with us and taken their image with them holding their photograph of their loved ones.”
Mark joined the Army in 1979. He first served with the 2nd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (2 PARA). His first taste of conflict came during the Falklands War in 1982.
After a serious knee injury ended his time with the Paras, he transferred to the Royal Welsh Fusiliers and continued to serve on operational tours in Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Bosnia.
Diagnosed with PTSD and later with a rare blood condition that caused a cardiac arrest, Mark was placed in an induced coma. When he awoke, photography became his lifeline, and a way to distract and heal his mind.
Mark said: “I hit a brick wall in the earlier days, but every photo I snapped removed one of the bricks from that wall until it was fully down.”
Any veterans interested in being involved can contact Mark on on the Veterans in Focus Facebook page or email Mark at [email protected].
A Go Fund Me page to help purchase equipment to continue the project can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/veterans-in-focus-portrait-project-wvw2
