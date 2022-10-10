West Devon road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week
West Devon's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.