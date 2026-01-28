AN exhibition inside a train that’s packed with amazing stories and interactive fun is heading to Devon – and it’s free to visit.
More than 60,000 people have explored the Railway 200 exhibition train on its 60-stop, year-long tour of Britain, and 9 in 10 would recommend it to a friend.
Co-curated with the National Railway Museum and called Inspiration, it uses rare artefacts and fascinating facts to explore how railways transformed the world. It includes hands-on engineering challenges and a whistle-stop tour of interesting – and lesser-known – careers on the railways.
The next stops on its tour were announced today, and excitingly it’s heading to Devon for the first time.
It will be hosted by South Devon Railway at its Totnes Riverside station from Tuesday 17 March until Sunday 22 March. Tickets are free but availability is limited.
Visitors can also enjoy nostalgic steam train travel on the South Devon Railway from as little as £12.
Inspiration has been called “unique”, “extremely interesting” and “really well curated”.
Tara Jones Ulla was one of 2,000 visitors to Inspiration at the West Somerset Railway in November 2025. She described it as “brilliant”, adding: “It was so informative without being overwhelming, with lots of interactive and hands-on exhibits. I came away so happy!”
Michael Wilson, who visited in London Paddington, said: “The whole thing was well thought out. The interactive exhibits were brilliant and my children loved it.”
Inspiration is part of Railway 200, the national campaign celebrating two centuries of the modern railway. Thousands of events across the UK and the world have celebrated a British innovation that revolutionised travel, supercharged economies and enabled mass tourism, sports leagues and the standardisation of time.
Alasdair Page, Commercial Manager from South Devon Railway, said: “As one of the longest established heritage railways in the south west, we’re proud that we have been chosen for the inaugural visit of Inspiration to this area.
“Our steam trains, historic stations and museum will form the backdrop to the interactive experience, providing options to create a full day out!”
Emma Roberts, Programme Manager for Railway 200, said: “Railways are one of history’s most important inventions and inside this train you can explore the story of rail in a fun and family-friendly environment.
“Inspiration has already travelled thousands of miles across Britain – from Scotland to Southampton – and we are hugely excited to welcome locals aboard at South Devon Railway.”
Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “I’m proud to be celebrating our heritage as the birthplace of the modern railway; to this day our railway network is the backbone of our economy, driving economic growth, jobs and homes.
“With this train, we’re not just looking to the past, we are inspiring the diverse next generation of engineers, drivers, conductors and technicians, and shining a light on what the railway is delivering today.” Inspiration is part of Railway 200, the national celebration marking two centuries of the modern railway. Thousands of events during 2025 celebrated a British innovation that revolutionised travel, supercharged economies and enabled mass tourism, sports leagues and the standardisation of time.
Inspiration was supported by a £250,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Porterbrook funded its eye-catching livery.
