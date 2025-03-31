West Devon's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure, for Weather station improvements scheme.
• A30, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sticklepath to Whiddon Down - lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.