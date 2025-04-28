West Devon's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Ide to Woodleigh carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - Ide village road, Tedburn road, Five Mile Hill, Huishlane end, Goldcross Hill.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.