West Devon's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford Cross to Sourton lane closure for sign installation.
• A30, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross entry slip closed for electrical works, diversion via A386, Beacon Down Hill, B3260 to Okehampton Bypass, HGVs via A386, A3072,A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 7pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via old A30 through Crockernwell.
• A30, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A388.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.