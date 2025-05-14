IT’S nearly showtime at Westpoint Arena where the Devon County Show is gearing up for its opening day tomorrow (Thursday, May 15).

Last minute preparations are taking place across the show ground as livestock arrive , display tractors and machinery are polished and vendors set out their wares.

Devon County Show - cattle start to arrive ahead of the first of the show on Thursday

The three day event that celebrates and promotes the best in Devon’s farming and food industry once more promises to have something for everyone.

This year, the organisers are pulling out all the stops for families with its brand-new Family Fun Zone—a child-focussed immersive wonderland where kids rule and parents can relax.

Grub up! Feeding top up for goats at the show from Sam Owen of Four Beeches Farm near Okehampton

There’s everything from the Devon Scouts’ mega climbing wall to circus skills workshops with Elfic the Comedy Juggler. Plus a visit form a four-legged mayor - Patrick the Shetland Pony who rules the roost at Cockington.

Tomorrow sees The Festival of Heavy Horses, now in its third year, officially opened by actor Martin Clunes and visitors will be able to see no less than 19 of these magnificent gentle giants in action over the three days.

Gentle giant Clydesdales Kingsman and Houston are pictured here with Abbey Bray and Lara Hennings. The Cornish horses are looking forward to meeting actor Martin Clunes who will be opening the Festival of Heavy Horses at the show tomorrow (Thursday May 15)

And on Friday afternoon (May 16) Kaleb Cooper, star of Clarkson’s Farm and prominent UK farming advocate will be making his first appearance at the show.

Visitors will also get an exclusive preview of a large-scale Titanic exhibition and a Beyond Van Gogh Experience, set to launch at Westpoint in Autumn.

Artist Anita Nowinska from Harberton near Totnes will be painting in the Beyond Van Gogh Experience at the show. Visitors will be able to get a preview of the event which is set to visit Westpoint this autumn

Dik Barton, who has dived down to Titanic 22 times, will be at the show. Visitors will be able to get a preview of the large scale Titanic exhibition which is set to visit Westpoint this autumn