A DEVON woman has launched an unusual appeal.
Deborah Custance Baker, from Silverton near Exeter, explains: “Stupidly, I have agreed to organise the longest parade of Hobby Horses at this year’s Devon County Show, which takes place from May 15 to 17.
“I need at least 300 Hobby Horses and am appealing for people to let me have any old Hobby Horses you no longer use, or could you make me one?
“It would be lovely to have hobby horses from every corner of the country and then we could smash the Guinness World Record.
“They can be made of any material.
“All hobby horses will be returned to their original stable after the event.
“I will be looking for hobby horse jockeys too, but at this stage I just need to make sure I have enough hobby horses.”
Temporary Hobby Horse stabling can be accommodated at her Silverton home.