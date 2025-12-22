Authorities recommend that residents get three written quotes from reputable businesses, research the companies they are considering by asking for references and checking online, and ask friends and family for recommendations of local traders or search via Buy With Confidence. Residents should decide who to use in their own time and ensure they have confidence in the trader’s skills and abilities. They should obtain the full name of the company and the person performing the work, along with their contact details, including address, phone number, and email address. Residents should also ask to see professional qualifications, public liability insurance, and a waste carriers licence, and check if they are entitled to a 14-day cooling-off period.