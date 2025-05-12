West Devon's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lifton Down to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via A388 through Lifton, Portgate, Lewdon, Bridestowe.
• A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Ide to Woodleigh carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - Ide village road, Tedburn road, Five Mile Hill, Huishlane end, Goldcross Hill.
• A30, from 7pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Lifton Down carriageway closed for urgent horticultural works, diversion via Bridestowe, Lewdon, Portgate, Lifton, A388.
• A30, from 7pm May 8 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via minor road through Sticklepath.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 12 to 6am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh to Alphington carriageway closed for urgent horticultural works. Diversion via Tedburn St Mary, Tedburn Road and Ide Lane.
• A30, from 7pm May 15 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via, Hask Lane to Cheriton Bishop and rejoin A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.