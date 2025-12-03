Householders in three West Devon villages are being urged to apply to connect up to the full fibre broadband now available in their communities.
Telecoms company Openreach, part of the BT Group, has brought full fibre broadband to properties in Bridestowe, Sourton and Thorndon Cross through a government-sponsored scheme.
However households now need to apply for the full fibre service through a provider, as access is not automatic.
The scheme is part of the UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, part of Project Gigabit, a government-funded programme offering hard-to-reach communities access to fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.
It targets homes and businesses that are not included in broadband suppliers’ commercial plans.
People living in those areas can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.
Martin Williams, Openreach’s partnership director for the South West and Wales, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.
“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology.”
Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 20 million properties, with the company planning to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026 and to reach 30 million homes by the end of the decade, given the right investment conditions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.