AN APPEAL for donations to help several families whose homes were gutted by fire on the outskirts of Launceston over the weekend.
All the occupants got out safely but have “lost everything” said the fire service.
The fire service described the fire at the properties as “a major incident with a huge emergency response”.
Launceston Community Fire Station, along with colleagues from Delabole, Bodmin, Liskeard, Holsworthy, Crownhill and St Austell were called to the blaze during the early hours of Sunday (May 11).
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Both appliances from Launceston Community Fire Station were mobilised to reports of a residential fire in the outskirts of town. “
The efforts to tackle the fire involved crews from Delabole Community Fire Station, Bodmin Community Fire Station, Liskeard Community Fire Station Holsworthy Fire Station.
Additional resources were drafted from Crownhill Fire Station in Plymouth and St Austell Community Fire Station as well as a water carrier from Liskeard Community Fire Station.
“This was a major incident with huge emergency response,” added the spokesperson.
“A devastating outcome for the occupants of the properties who have lost all their belongings but most importantly all safe and accounted for.
“Thank you to Bude Community Fire Station for covering Launceston and attending other incidents while we were busy.
“Padstow Community Fire Station will remain on scene dampening down and monitoring hotspots.
“The families affected by this horrific incident are in desperate need of the following items: boys clothing, aged five; boy’s trainers, adult size five; girls’ clothing aged eight/nine; women’s clothing, size 18; and men’s clothing ,size small.
“Please message our Facebook page if you have any items you would like to donate and we will get back to you regarding collection or drop off.
“Let’s get together as a community and support these families who have lost everything.”