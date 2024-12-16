West Devon's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm December 16 to 6pm December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 16 to 4am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Lifton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 17 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 19 to 4am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.