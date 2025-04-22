Drivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 11pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down entry slips closed by Lumen Technologies and Virgin Media survey works, diversion via - Old A30 (Hask Lane), Crockernwell, Cheriton Bishop to Woodleigh and rejoin the A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.