Two Lifton runners took on the TCS London Marathon to raise funds towards solar panels for Lifton Community Centre.
Emma James had the official LCC charity place, whilst Vin Marshall had a Good For Age place. Together they raised to date £1,850 with more to come.
Vin said “I wish to thank all those that have supported us, including Golda who organised a very successful bingo evening for Emma at Launceston Football Club and also to ST Lanes, Tinhay for allowing us to put a sponsor form in their shop.”
Due to the hot weather, their times were slower than predicted. Emma completed the marathon in 5.16.07 and Vin completed in 5.41.07. Vin, now in her 70s, achieved the qualifying time for next year’s race.
You can still sponsor Vin and Emma directly or via https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/lavinia-marshall