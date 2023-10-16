West Devon's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh to Alphington carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Tedburn St Mary, Tedburn Road and Ide Lane, No access to/from A30 westbound, at Fingle Glen.
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton to Stowford lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 9pm October 25 to 5am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A388.
• A30, from 7pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton entry slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A386 and B3260.
• A30, from 7pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End - lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 7pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon - lane closure for drainage survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.