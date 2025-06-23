West Devon's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down, lane closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.