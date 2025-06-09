Drivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Stockley Hamlet, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton services (Tongue End) exit slip closure, for National Grid works, diversion via A30 to Sourton Down, A386, B3260.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.