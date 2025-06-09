A group of like-minded individuals are putting their heads together to create a small pride event in Okehampton.
Spearheaded by Daniel Burgess, manager of the Plume of Feathers pub in Okehampton, the event will not attempt to push an agenda but to celebrate those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community in Okehampton.
Daniel, 34, is originally from Stockport in Manchester but moved to Okehampton three years ago.
He said: “I just think it would be nice to spend time with like-minded people.
“I’ve noticed that Pride and being gay is not talked about in Okehampton very often. I’d like to think that even a small event will encourage people to come, be more open-minded and celebrate in a relaxed environment.”
The group of around 16 people who are working to organise an Okehampton Pride event, are meeting today, Monday, June 9 to discuss the next steps.
The event will likely take place in the Plume of Feathers this year and then progress into a bigger event in the future.
Daniel continued: “We would want to make the event family friendly and to include everyone, not just one group of people.
“We’ve been hosting a drag karaoke night once a month in the pub since last year and it's a really nice atmosphere with lots of different generations in the pub. Drag karaoke is not necessarily the norm in Okehampton but it shows there is a space for inclusive events.”
In the neighbouring town of Tavistock, their Pride Festival is extremely successful with hundreds of people attending to actively stand against discrimination and violence towards LGBTQIA+ people.
Tavistock Pride Festival, which started in 2022 sees live music, poetry readings, percussion bands, workshops and more.
