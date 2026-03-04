The petition for a banking hub in Okehampton, following the announcement of the closure of the town’s last remaining bank branch, has proved unsuccessful.
LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, rejected the banking hub bid, supported by Okehampton Town Council and Central Devon MP Sir Mel Stride, but instead recommended assisted counter service at the town’s Post Office branch.
The assisted counter service went live last week (February 26) and is part of a new Enhanced Banking Office in the Post Office. This has provided the branch with additional funding, a Telecash recycler - a high-speed note counter, and extra signage for banking awareness to make sure that customers know about the everyday banking services available.
The banking service is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.
