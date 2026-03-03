In the wake of the devastating fire that tore through the Promise School nearly two weeks ago, the Okehampton community has united in an extraordinary show of support for the school’s pupils and their families.
Described as a “lifeline” by families, the specialist school serves children with social, emotional, and mental health needs (SEMH), including autism and ADHD. Many of these pupils are especially vulnerable to changes in their daily routines, making the loss of their familiar environment particularly challenging.
With the building reduced to ruins and cherished belongings lost, daily life for pupils has been dramatically altered. In response, a wave of generosity has swept through the community, with local businesses, individuals, and groups stepping in to offer vital support to families in need.
Made-Well CIC and Future Bodies gym have opened their doors as safe spaces for pupils. The Wellbeing Café, Okehampton Community Kitchen, and Foodbank have provided practical and emotional support. Others have launched fundraisers and initiatives to help restock school supplies and replace items lost in the blaze.
Rebecca Green from the Okehampton Community Kitchen and Foodbank said: “We provided food provisions to those in town and as far afield as Tiverton to fill the gap between the fire and the help DMAT put in place. We did what we do best so that nobody goes without support.”
However, the Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust (DMAT), which manages the school, has requested a pause on new independent fundraisers. The trust is currently focused on organizing alternative teaching arrangements, assessing what resources need replacing, and establishing a centralised fund to coordinate donations efficiently.
In a message to parents, the trust wrote: “As soon as we have more definite information, we will communicate with parents and the wider community to outline how best to support us and what, if anything, is specifically needed.“
In the meantime, please accept our heartfelt thanks for your compassion, generosity, and solidarity. Knowing that we are surrounded by such a supportive school community gives us strength as we focus on the immediate needs of our amazing children and restoring stability for them as quickly as possible.”
A spokesperson for the trust confirmed that pupils have been provided with equipment to continue learning at home, including digital devices and internet dongles. Vouchers have also been distributed to children eligible for free school meals.
Primary-aged children will soon attend classes in unused rooms at Okehampton Primary School, while secondary-aged pupils will be based at Okehampton College. Year 11 students were on the college site on Monday (March 2); other year groups remain at home while facilities are adapted.
The trust also reminded the public that the Promise School site remains hazardous and should only be viewed from a safe distance.
“We are deeply thankful that no staff, children, or firefighters were injured during this awful event, and our priority remains ensuring everyone’s safety until demolition work can begin,” the spokesperson added. “We encourage parents to remind their children to stay away from the site.”
