Staff at the Okehampton Wellbeing Café are set to take part in a 12-hour danceathon next month to raise money for the community hub.
The event will take place on March 14, and staff hope to raise at least £500 which will primarily fund refreshments at the therapeutic groups and youth support session.
The café opened in August 2022 to provide a safe space for people in Okehampton and the surrounding area who are struggling with their mental health.
It currently supports over 100 people each week, including over 40 teenagers at the youth support group. More than 60 adults visit the café each week to access day-to-day support.
