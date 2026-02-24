A new Okehampton group is welcoming anyone living with diabetes. West Devon CVS, Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA)and Diabetes UK have set up a monthly meeting in OCRA Pavilion, Simmons Park, Okehampton, EX20 1GE.
Caroline Cornford, of Diabetes UK, Okehampton, said: “We are a friendly support group for people living with diabetes, or if you are caring for someone with diabetes, or if you just want to find out about diabetes, then come along. We are pleased to announce that Chloe from Diabetes UK will be giving a talk at our March meeting. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month 10.30am-12noon. The next meeting is on Thursday March 5. Check out www.diabetes.org.uk
