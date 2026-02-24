Caroline Cornford, of Diabetes UK, Okehampton, said: “We are a friendly support group for people living with diabetes, or if you are caring for someone with diabetes, or if you just want to find out about diabetes, then come along. We are pleased to announce that Chloe from Diabetes UK will be giving a talk at our March meeting. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month 10.30am-12noon. The next meeting is on Thursday March 5. Check out www.diabetes.org.uk