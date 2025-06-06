Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who is wanted in connection to a breach of a court order.
Charlie Rooker was last known to be in Launceston but also has links to Okehampton and Bude.
Rooker is described as white and about 5ft 9ins tall, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Rooker is asked to not approach him, but call police on 999, quoting occurrence number 50250087327.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
