Three members of the same family have been proving they are a cut above the competition at a sheep shearing competition – including the newest member who is only 15.
The Mudge farming family, from near Tavistock, headed the flock at the Bath & West Show in Somerset last Friday (May 30), capping off another shearing competition success this year.
Mudge senior – George – was third in the open blades, his son Andrew won the open blades while Andrew’s son Tom won the novice competition as one of the youngest winning competitors in the area. He won the novice category at the recent Devon County Show – his first competitive event.
Andrew said: “I’m very proud of Tom, he’s only 15, but has not only quickly already grasped the basics of shearing sheep, he has won a major competition against some of the best in the region, Wales and indeed across the country at this prestigious show.
“All three of us did very well, especially as we are all from one family which is something to shout about.”
Andrew said it was unusual at such a young age to be interested in shearing: “But Tom wouldn’t be so into it if he didn’t really enjoy shearing, after all, he loves his rugby, but seems committed to both.
“He took to shearing very easily and is very good for his age. Maybe it’s in the genes. I’d like to think he’ll keep it up.
“He’s got the skills because he listens, is patient and takes our advice in and you can see that in the way he handles the sheep and the cutters.”
Tom was the youngest in the Bath & West Show novice competition, up against mainly 18 and 19-year-olds.
“It was tense watching him, but I was close enough to give him encouragement, without putting too much pressure on him, by me being there. He had one sticky moment with an awkward animal, but in his patient way he did not panic and got things under control. We all have those moments and it’s how you react that marks you out.”
George said: “It is just terrific for me if Tom continues with the blade shearing as he has natural ability.
George and Andrew, of the beef and sheep Meadowside Farm, between Peter Tavy and Tavistock, are also holders of this year’s annual Six Nations Sean O’Sullivan Memorial Cup, held earlier this year.
The master shearers, who compete all over the world and the UK, beat the best shearers using blades (giant very sharp fleece scissors) from Northern Ireland and Ireland, France, Wales and Scotland in France.
They have to shear live sheep in a set time to quality standards and have frequently thrilled the crowds with their skills as they produce a perfect fleece with no harm to the sheep except perhaps it dignity.
Father and son are now looking forward to the world championships in New Zealand in March next year for which they have qualified through their successes. The secret to top shearing is hand-eye coordination and lots of practising to produce quality fleeces and uncut sheep.
