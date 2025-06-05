An Okehampton-based repair café is searching for more volunteers to help mend items that need fixing.
The Repair Café will be held monthly on a Saturday at All Saints Hall in Market Street.
Locals will be able to bring items of clothing, fabrics, electrical, IT or other small household items and a volunteer ‘fixer’ will mend the item for a donation.
The repair café will be good for the community to get together, to share skills and for the volunteer ‘fixers’ to be able to use their skills and to be appreciated.
The group will launch the project after they raise the funds for PAT testers and the training needed to the PAT testing.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.