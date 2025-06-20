A 26-year-old man from Exeter has pleaded guilty to drink and drug driving and possessing a knife.
William Watts, of Hoker Road, was driving on the A30 in Okehampton on Valentine’s Day when he was stopped by police and found to be unfit to drive through drink and cocaine.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was also found to be in possession of a retractable Stanley knife during the incident that took place on February 14 2025.
Watts has been placed on unconditional bail until his next hearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on February 6 2026.
