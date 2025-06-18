Okehampton charity Wren Music is holding an ‘inclusive ceilidh’ in Okehampton in the coming weeks.
The event at the Charter Hall from 7-9.30pm on Friday, July 4 is the first of five across Devon this summer and autumn.
The project is being supported by public funding from the Arts Council England.
The ceilidhs will have adaptable dance options and gender-neutral dance calls, and people can take part solo, with a partner, or in a group. No dance experience is needed, and all abilities, agilities, ages and identities are welcome.
Wren Music have formed a professional band for the project, featuring musicians Billie Bottle, Hannah Cumming, Jason Rice, Jo Miekle, Jon Dyer and Maz McNamara.
Jon, who’s one of the dance callers, said: “We’ll make the ceilidhs inclusive so that as everyone can take part – whether they haven’t felt able to folk dance because they use a wheelchair or have a visual impairment, or want to dance with someone of the same gender, or have felt excluded simply because they don’t know what to expect. These dances are for everyone!”
The next ceilidh will be at Broadclyst Village Hall in East Devon on Friday, July 25 and then there will be one Sidmouth Folk Festival in August, with details to be confirmed.
The next one will be at Filleigh Village Hall near Barnstaple on Friday, September 12. A further is planned for October, at a venue to be confirmed.
Jon said: “After these five dances, we’ll have a template for what works best for future events.”
Admission is £10/£6 and booking is recommended, at www.wrenmusic.co.uk/event/ceilidh-for-all-okehampton. The following ceilidhs can be booked through the what’s on section of the website.
Enablers/carers get free entry, and Wren Music staff and volunteers will be on hand to offer help throughout the evening. Refreshments will be available.
