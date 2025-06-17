Okehampton Police reported 544 crimes from May 2024 to April 2025.
Nearly half (249) of these incidents were violence or sexual offences.
Okehampton Police saw 96 reports of anti-social behaviour and 47 incidents of criminal damage and arson.
The least common crime recorded was theft from a person, with only two cases, and possession of weapons, with five cases.
Within this time frame over a quarter of defendants (194) were left unpunished as the police were unable to prosecute the suspect.
For 105 of the crimes recorded, the police were unable to identify the suspect.
The police saw a similar amount of crimes from the same time period last year (May 2023 to April 2024) with 534 reports of crime.
