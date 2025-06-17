A 39-year-old man from Okehampton with a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been given a suspended sentence for multiple driving offences.
Andrew Kay, of Legion Way, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Exeter in January 2025.
Kay pleaded guilty to two counts of driving whilst disqualified and to two counts of driving without insurance.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard that Kay had a considerable record of previous convictions
