West Devon's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton services (Tongue End) exit slip closure, for National Grid works, diversion via A30 to Sourton Down, A386, B3260.
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down, lane closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.