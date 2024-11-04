West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A388.
• A30, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via exit slip, A386 and entry slip road.
• A30, from 8pm November 7 to 4am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton to Stowford - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.