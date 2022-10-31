West Devon road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week
West Devon's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9am October 31 to 5pm November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fingle Glen lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 9am November 8 to 4pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm November 14 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Charlton Mustgrove to West Knoyle switching lane closures for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.