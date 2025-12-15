Crowds flocked to enjoy the night time Christmas Light Up Tractor Run on the Bere Peninsula last Saturday, December 13.

A convoy of creatively decorated and lit agricultural vehicles once again brought festive cheer to Bere Ferrers and Bere Alston while raising funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Organised by Bere Alston Carnival Committee, drivers and passengers entered a best-dressed tractor competition, while spectators watched the colourful, musical parade pass their streets.

Tractors sported a multitude of colourful lights, inflatable snowmen and Santas and even decorated trees.

A noisy rally of colourfully lit tractors drew the crowds in Bere Alston and Bere Ferrers for the annual Christmas tractor run to raise funds for small local causes. Pictures by Mike Wright. ( Mike Wright )

A noisy rally of colourfully lit tractors drew the crowds in Bere Alston and Bere Ferrers for the annual Christmas tractor run to raise funds for small local causes. Pictures by Mike Wright. ( Mike Wright )