C Tavistock Neighbourhood Policing Team and C Section of West Devon Police conducted speed checks on Buzzard Road in the town this week.
This was done in response to repeated recent concerns from residents about speeding and potential dangers. Recent incidents have seen bollards on the road ripped out of their foundations when cars collide with them and wing mirrors being smashed off parked vehicles.
The limit for this road is 30mph.
At the time these checks were conducted, no driver was found to be exceeding this limit, with an average recorded speed of 15mph.