Okehampton Mayor Bob Tolley and West Devon Mayor Caroline Mott will hold a joint coffee morning in the Charter Hall in Okehampton this coming Saturday (February 25) to raise money for their chosen charities.
The event will start at 9:30am and attendees will be able to enjoy tea and coffee, browse stalls, enter a raffle and find out more about being a councillor.
All proceeds will be split between Cllr Tolley’s and Cllr Mott’s chosen charities - Dream-A-Way and the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team respectively.