Okehampton’s only shooting club is holding an open day.
Okehampton Smallbore Club is one of Okehampton’s best-kept secrets, tucked away in the Mill Road car par just 100 metres from St James Chapel.
In a bid to attract more members and showcase its facilities, it is holding an open day on Saturday, January 31 from 10am to 2pm.
As a sporting association, Okehampton Smallbore Club caters for rifle and air pistol target shooting at ranges from 10–25 metres in a variety of disciplines at its indoor ranges.
Having upgraded the heating system during the Covid closedown, the club has also in the past year replaced the roof over the air pistol range and the clubhouse.
And this year the club plans to replace the roof over the 25-metre ranges to make them watertight and warm for decades to come.
The club has occupied a various premises in the town since being founded around 1913 and has owned its present site since 1977.
It has Home Office approval and is a registered community amateur sports club, equivalent to a charity.
A club spokesman said: “Since moving to our current premises in 1978, we have had a fair share of top shooters, representing not only the county, but England, GB and the UK up to Olympic level.
“This year’s committee is keen to spread the word and increase knowledge of the club and its activities not only within Okehampton town, but in the surrounding area as the club certainly has the best facilities for a good few miles.
“To this end, the club is holding an open day on Saturday, January 31 to introduce a wider audience to what we are about. We would love to see you on January 31!”
The day will include free supervised shooting and competitions with prizes.
More informatione via Facebook @Okehampton Smallbore Club orby emailing the club spokesperson on [email protected]
