Toilet and drinking water facilities will not be available at the new Okehampton Interchange Station, a decision described as “ridiculous” by an Okehampton Town Councillor.
Cllr Allenton Fisher, the council’s representative at the Dartmoor Railway Association, criticised Network Rail, which is responsible for the station’s construction, arguing that it had "fallen down" by failing to provide toilet and drinking water facilities.
At a meeting this week, Cllr Fisher, supported by fellow councillor and OkeRail chair Michael Ireland, urged Okehampton’s county councillor James Grainger to ensure that passengers at least have access to drinking water at the new station.
He said: “There’s no water station. I know there’s no toilet, but we do need water. What if someone’s sick and needs water? There’s nothing.”
Network Rail stated that toilets were not included in the building design because the trains serving the station will have onboard toilets. However, Cllr Fisher has argued that these provisions are inadequate, noting that the Interchange Station is likely to be busier than the current station and that there are no other public facilities nearby.
Okehampton Interchange Station will include a single platform, step-free access, a car park, a new bus stop, cycling facilities, and a combined cycle path and footpath connecting the station to residential areas in the eastern part of the town. Additionally, there will be an improved cycle route into the town centre and a new toucan crossing on Exeter Road.
The station project has cost nearly £15 million, funded by £13.4 million from the Government, £1.4 million from Devon County Council, £120,000 from West Devon Borough Council, and £25,000 from Network Rail. The station is scheduled to open to the public this summer following a trial period beginning in May.
Network Rail is expected to respond to Cllr Fisher’s concerns on Monday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.