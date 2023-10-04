The event was set up by the network of statutory and voluntary agencies and organisations called Tavistock Health and Wellbeing Alliance. PCSO Rob Walsh, a Tavistock community police officer, said: “We’ve had some positive feedback from people coming in and the hot topics were how to deal with online and phone scams and therefore, how to be more secure online. The trouble is that the scams are becoming more sophisticated and clever. Someone even asked us how to deal with dating scams. It’s very valuable for us to come to the fair and be highly visible and accessible to hear of people’s concerns.” Volunteer Gemma Loving asked visitors’ views on what aspects of Tavistock’s heritage architecture they would like to see reflected in any new estates and other public space development for the evolving Tavistock Neighbourhood Plan. She said: “We’re getting a feel for what people value in the built landscape of Tavistock and what is its essential characteristics, such as certain architectural aspects. We also want to know how residents see themselves using active travel, walking and cycling, in new developments. And how they would like sustainable heating fitting into the town, for example shared neighbourhood energy hubs.”