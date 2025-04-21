Some South West Water customers in an area including Woolwell, Roborough, Tavistock and Yelverton may be experiencing a cut or low pressure.
South West Water have released this statement:
“Due to a burst main on our network, some customers in PL6, PL19 and PL20 may be experiencing lower water pressure than usual or a loss of supply.
‘Our team are on site working to restore supply as quickly as possible.
‘We have set up water collection points for customers experiencing interruptions and we are delivering bottled water to our most vulnerable customers as a priority.
‘We continue to keep our website updated with information - we are very sorry for the disruption caused and would like to thank customers for their patience.
Bottled water stations are located at George Park and Ride, Tavistock Road, PL6 7HB (what3words = noises.goats.match) and Bere Alston Bowling Club, Bedford Street, Bere Alston, PL20 7DZ (what3words = sifts.dreamer.inflation).
Water will be available for collection throughout the day until 10pm.
If any impacted customers have a medical condition that requires constant access to a water supply, or would find it difficult to reach an alternative supply during a mains interruption, then sign up to our Priority Services Register.
Our Priority Services are free, and you don’t need to be the bill payer to register.’