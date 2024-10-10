AN EQUINE event that dates back generations took place at Chagford’s grass market today (Thursday, October 10).
Nearly 400 Dartmoor ponies went under the hammer courtesy of Rendells Auctioneers at the annual Pony Drift Sale held at the venue.
The semi-wild Dartmoor Hill Ponies are sold in the autumn at the traditional sale, the moor’s last surviving pony auction, which is always held on the second Thursday in October.
The sale is run by the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association with assistance from volunteers of Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony charity.