A respected historian and guide has been presented with an award recognising his contribution to Dartmoor communities.
Simon Dell has introduced hundreds of people over more than 40 years to the importance of the archaeology, culture and natural history and sociological history of the moor.
He received the 2025 Dartmoor Society Award, in the form of a specially designed plate, at a ceremony in Tavistock last weekend. The awards recognise the contribution of recipients to the wellbeing of Dartmoor and its communities.
Max Piper, of the Dartmoor Society, said: “Simon’s legacy of service to Dartmoor and its communities now spans over fifty years. He is well-known and respected throughout our area, and he richly deserves the 2025 Dartmoor Society Award. His love of and enthusiasm for Dartmoor is an inspiration to us all.
Simon said: “I was greatly humbled to receive this award for many years’ service to the various communities of Dartmoor since the 1980s in a variety of roles and guises.
"I am greatly touched and surprised I received this incredible accolade. Like a piece of academic work which has been peer-reviewed, I see this award as coming from my peers.”
The society is a member charity valuing Dartmoor’s distinctive human story, farming culture and remarkable archaeological landscapes. Former recipients demonstrate the wonderful diversity of ideas and creativity about and by people who live and work on Dartmoor.
The society recognises the importance of conservation on a landscape scale where ecological, archaeological and cultural matters are dealt with in a thoughtful and integrated manner. It values the written and spoken word, music tradition and innovation.
Simon first fell in love with Dartmoor in the 1960s as a schoolboy. He completed six Ten Tors expeditions and later was an expeditions volunteer for 38 years – receiving a long-service award in 2012.
In 1980 soon after his posting to Tavistock as a police officer, he joined the Tavistock section of the Dartmoor Rescue Group of which he became chair of this group and was 1997 Simon was appointed an MBE for his services to the group and Mountain Rescue England and Wales, the national organisation.
Simon became a Dartmoor National Park guide and in 2012 formed a private company Moorland Guides, providing walks on Dartmoor for students and other organisations. He provide disabled access to the open moor, developing the wheelchair access group.
He further widened moorland access by forming the Dartmoor Walking Festival which has raised thousands of pounds for Devon Air Ambulance. He has written over 20 books, including Dartmoor guidebooks.
The Diocese of Exeter asked Simon to help plan the Dartmoor Archangel Way long-distance path (part of the route from St Michael’s Mount to St Albans’ Abbey). He guides on Dartmoor, inspiring young people with his love of Dartmoor.
Simon was an early Dartmoor Society committee member and treasurer, obtaining the society’s charitable status. He was also Dartmoor Prison’s Quaker Chaplain supporting inmates and staff.
As a member of Tavistock Edge Players, he created a play entitled ‘Is Dartmoor worth Crossing?’ which has received great acclaim with Simon playing the leading role as William Crossing.