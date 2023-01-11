THE GREEN LIGHT hs been given to a long-awaited advanced new public household waste recycling centre in Tavistock.
The centre is planned for a redundant landfill site on Crowndale Road to replace the existing plant.
It is welcomed by the community after years of frustration due to long traffic queues of residents waiting to deliver their waste to the current old centre because of rising demand.
Users also have to cope with frequent temporary closures when full waste skips have to be replaced and compaction happens.
The new state-of-the-art centre will give residents an improved service with reduced traffic congestion, making it easier and more convenient to recycle.
Devon County Council has given its final approval and building work is due to begin within two years with opening expected in 2024 or 2025. The new site allows for waste containers to be changed over without the need to close the site – this will reduce the likelihood of queues developing, a major cause of frustration for users.
The new site will have a long site access road, during busy periods cars will no longer have to queue on the main road and there will be more space on site for the public to park their vehicles. The split-level design will make it easier for people reach the waste containers which will be at a lower level, with no steps to climb and be safer for staff and users.
Adam Bridgewater, West Devon Borough Councillor, said: ‘It will be great for Tavistock residents. It’s design will keep traffic flowing and stop the dangerous queueing we see now.
‘Tavistock has grown out of the old site and it’s vital we keep improving our recycling facilities, rather than throwing away items to landfill.
‘People can be put off by the existing long queues. The new site is well thought out to maximise residents’ ability to recycle. It will also improve staff safety.’
Permission has been granted on condition that ecological and drainage and flood protection measures are taken to avoid pollution through contamination with previous landfill and harm during construction and during operation.
Wildlife such as otters, bats, hedgehogs, frogs, hazel dormice, badgers and newts must be protected through minimising and mitigating any habitat clearance and limiting work to certain times.
The ancient woodland and River Tavy habitats must also be conserved as much as possible and replacement trees planted for screening. The site will be landscaped and noise levels imposed.
The centre will be open during the summer (April to September) from Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and at the weekend from 10am to 6pm. During the winter (October to March) it will be open from Monday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm and at the weekend from 10am to 4.30pm.
The new centre will allow for waste containers to be changed over without the need to close the site – this will reduce the likelihood of queues developing.
Once built, the operators will have to apply for an environmental permit and produce a flood risk report to begin waste processing operations.