Singing and music making and blessing the trees for a good harvest will all be taking place at Cotehele tomorrow as the annual wassailing event comes to the estate.
Despite a soggy weather forecast the event has already been postponed once due to icy conditions so organisers have assured us that tomorrow's event will definitely take place at 11am from the reception area.
The Os and the Green man will be in attendance along with musicians and Morris dancers and the route will go from the old orchard to the new taking all the luck from the old orchard with it.
Umbrellas will be shielding the instruments and there may even be a walking gazebo. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun