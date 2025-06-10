UPDATE: A bomb scare that disrupted trains between Plymouth and Gunnislake has turned out to be a false alarm.
National Rail announced at 11.55am today that a wartime bomb was found between St Budeaux Victoria Road, Plymouth, and Bere Ferrers.
Police have now confirmed it was a fragmented piece of pipe.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called at around 10.35am on Tuesday 10 June following a report of a suspected exploded device located in the Ernesettle Lane area of Plymouth.
“A cordon was put in place.
“The Royal Navy bomb disposal squad attended and found the item not to be a viable device.
“It is believed to possibly be a fragmented piece of pipe.
“The cordon has been removed.”
A wartime bomb has been discovered near the railway tracks between St Budeaux Victoria Road and Bere Ferrers on the Tamar Valley Line.
Following a brief closure of all the train lines, National Rail has confirmed that they have all now reopened.
A spokesperson for National Rail said: “ All lines have now reopened following a wartime bomb being found near the railway between St Budeaux Victoria Road and Bere Ferrers. Trains running between Plymouth and Gunnislake may continue to be cancelled.”
Replacement transport in the form of taxis for passengers at Gunnislake has been arranged.
National Rail have announced that disruption will be expected until 2:15pm.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.