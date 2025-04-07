FIREFIGHTERS had a busy week tackling wildfires as dry weather increased the risk of fire damage.
Last Friday (April 4) Tavistock fire crews attended a fire between Lewdown and Bridestowe with Okehampton crews. They extinguished it after four hours, saving a nearby woodland. The fire started from an out of control bonfire.
Last Thursday (April 3) Tavistock crews backed up Yelverton colleagues at an uncontrolled fire deliberately set on the moors at Pew Tor. Yelverton firefighters used their new appliance to access moorland and extinguished it.
The fire service advise avoiding using disposable barbecues in dry, grassy areas, never leaving fires unattended and ensuring they are fully extinguished. Also always put cigarettes out properly before disposal. Wildfires should be reported to 999 immediately.