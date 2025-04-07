FIREFIGHTERS had a busy week tackling wildfires as dry weather increased the risk of fire damage.

Last Friday (April 4) Tavistock fire crews attended a fire between Lewdown and Bridestowe with Okehampton crews. They extinguished it after four hours, saving a nearby woodland. The fire started from an out of control bonfire.

Last Thursday (April 3) Tavistock crews backed up Yelverton colleagues at an uncontrolled fire deliberately set on the moors at Pew Tor. Yelverton firefighters used their new appliance to access moorland and extinguished it.

The fire service advise avoiding using disposable barbecues in dry, grassy areas, never leaving fires unattended and ensuring they are fully extinguished. Also always put cigarettes out properly before disposal. Wildfires should be reported to 999 immediately.

Devon & Somerset fire fighters have been called out to an increase in wildfires due to the dry weather.
Devon & Somerset fire fighters have been called out to an increase in wildfires due to the dry weather. (Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service)
Yelverton firefighters use new off-road vehicle to fight a moorland wildlife.
Yelverton firefighters use their new off-road vehicle to fight a moorland wildlife. (Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue)
West Devon firefighters have warned walkers to be extra careful to avoid causibng fires accidentally after a spate of wildfires in the countryside due to dry weather.
West Devon firefighters have warned walkers to be extra careful to avoid causing fires accidentally after a spate of wildfires in the countryside due to dry weather. (Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service)